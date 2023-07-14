Friday, July 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has not seen the last of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his violent demonstrations.

This is after Azimio announced a new wave of protests that will commence on Wednesday, July 19.

Azimio leaders made the announcement in a statement read by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation centre.

Raila further emphasised that the protests would be held countrywide despite fierce criticism by Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

“We will have countrywide meetings next week Wednesday whether the government likes it or not,” an adamant Raila stated.

Conversely, Azimio indicated that it would observe five days of mourning to honour of Kenyans who lost their lives during the Wednesday, July 12 protests.

The opposition further pledged to support the families of the victims financially.

In light of the deaths recorded, the opposition also divulged that it would take legal action against the police who were accused of extra-judicial killings.

A team has already been set up to collect evidence to guide Azimio la Umoja in filing a lawsuit.

Azimio added that it would target individual police officers to enhance accountability within the police force.

Consequently, Kenyans who were affected during the demos were called upon to submit videos and photographs to Raila’s office at Capital Hill.

“We have instructed our legal team to institute proceedings against officers who went against their mandate of protecting Kenyans.

We are asking Kenyans to share photographs of police who brutalised Kenyans.

“We are going for individual responsibility. We are also going against police commanders who know the actions of the Kenyans,” read the statement in part.

