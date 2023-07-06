Thursday, July 6, 2023 – A junior state house employee has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday spotted heading to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s residence in Kerarapon to organize the Friday Saba Saba demos.

The official, who was ridiculed on social media last month for using ChatGPT to draft social media posts, claimed that the two held a secret meeting where some things were allegedly agreed upon.

“The meeting has agreed that Siaya MP James Orengo, a favorite of Uhuru, be tasked with collecting money from friendly Governors and a target of 450m has been set to finance what they call the second set of protests.

“Uhuru and Raila will fill the deficit to get to Sh 1.2b. Agents who attended the preparatory meeting at a Nairobi office yesterday set up the meeting between the Azimio Party Chairman and party leader says that Uhuru pledged to delay the Finance Act through Judge Thande, a relative of the Kenyatta’s, even further” Sam Terriz wrote on his social media page.

What surprised Kenyans about the post is that this man who works in the state house doesn’t know that James Orengo is not an MP but the governor of Siaya County.

