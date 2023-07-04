Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi may be impeached anytime if the remarks by Raila Odinga’s man Edwin Sifuna are anything to go by.

The Nairobi Senator accused Speaker Kingi of lying under oath in his response to Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s petition challenging the Finance Act 2023.

Venting on Twitter, Sifuna stated that Speaker Kingi committed an offense and should be impeached from his position and prosecuted.

“The Speaker has lied under oath. This is perjury, an offense for which he should be impeached and prosecuted,” Sifuna stated.

Omtatah had moved to court to challenge the Finance Act 2023, saying it has laws that affect the work of the Senate to protect the interests of counties and their governments.

However, Kingi has disputed the claims in his affidavit saying that the act does not concern counties.

“I, therefore, concur that the Finance Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 14 of 2023) does not concern county governments and should be considered in accordance with Article 109(3) of the Constitution,” said Kingi in his affidavit.

He also stated that he consulted National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on the issue before resolving that it does not concern counties.

“That I properly exercised my mind, and jointly, in consultation with the Speaker of the National Assembly, resolved that the Finance Bill 2023 does not concern county governments and is therefore considered only in the National Assembly and in accordance with Article 109 (3) of the Constitution,” he added.

The Finance Act 2023 was temporarily suspended by the High Court on Friday last week until the petition filed by Senator Omtatah is determined.

