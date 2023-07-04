Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Speaker of the Senate, Amason Kingi, has urged the court to lift orders that suspended the Finance Act 2023, saying it’s against the public interest.

In his affidavit to the case challenging the act, Kingi argues that the effect of the order issued is to suspend the government’s revenue-raising measures and therefore bring the government to a halt.

In the case, Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah challenged the act saying it did not pass through the Senate as per the law, but Kingi is of a different opinion.

Kingi said the state stands or suffers grave prejudice for the revenue lost in uncollected taxes owing to the suspension of the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

“If the conservatory orders remain in force, the impugned tax is not likely to be recovered and this will occasion a lacuna in the operations or governance structure which is left unfilled, even for a short, is likely to cause very grave consequences to the citizenry, “he stated in court documents.

