Monday, July 24, 2023 – Billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk said on Sunday, July 23 that he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

In a post on Twitter early Sunday morning, Musk added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of an “X”, and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied “Yes” when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that “it should have been done a long time ago”.

Under Musk’s chaos-filled tenure, since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset”.

“That’s why we’re so protective of it,” it added.

Twitter came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.