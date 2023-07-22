Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko alleges that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta sired a kid with one of his close female friends when he was in power.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sonko alleged that the lady lives in Mtwapa.

The lady’s kid is reportedly a carbon copy of President Uhuru.

Uhuru takes care of the child by paying upkeep and also meets her secretly for ‘fun’.

“Huyu the 4th nilimpea dame beste yangu wa mtwapa akudunga mimba kamtoto kakikuwa ni yeye copy right but uzuri wake analipanga upkeep na kuangalia dame mpaka leo na bado anammanga,’’ he tweeted.

Sonko and Uhuru were very good friends before they fell out.

At one time, Sonko bragged that he was a co-President.

They fell out after Uhuru allegedly masterminded his impeachment. Check out Sonko’s tweet.

