Monday, July 10, 2023 – Renowned City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has raised serious concerns over the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for “missing in action”.

In a tweet on Monday, Ahmednasir queried whether the IG is at work since he has not been seen or heard from in recent times after being used by President William Ruto to terrorize Raila Odinga and his Azimio earlier on.

“Is IG Koome still there? Just curious about what his typical working day looks like. I don’t see him, I don’t hear of him, I don’t notice him, I don’t feel his presence. On a serious note…is he still the IG of Police?” he questioned.

Koome has recently kept a low profile despite the country witnessing major events that involved his security docket.

Last week, Koome could not even address a press conference on state after his officers killed 20 al-Shabaab militias.

Though a statement was posted on the National Police Service Twitter handle, one would have expected him to address the country on the matter considering it is a big milestone in the fight against terrorism.

With rising cases of terrorism in Northern Kenya, IG Koome has kept mum and has never addressed the nation on the matter.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has become the face of major security matters that include those touching the IG.

Could it be that he has opted for a different modus Operandi? Maybe time will tell.

But recently, the IG has been in the eye of a storm after he was accused of breaching the law to promote over 500 senior police officers.

The move saw him clash with the National Police Service Commission which is mandated by law to carry out the promotions.

Attempts to address the matter out of court as directed by the court fell flat with NPSC saying the IG has failed to cooperate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.