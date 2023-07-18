Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – A popular Nigerian Instagram influencer identified as Austa has been brutally murdered by her boyfriend, and some of her body parts chopped off.

According to reports, Austa visited her boyfriend and failed to return home.

Her mother got worried and decided to visit her boyfriend’s residence to check up on her.

She repeatedly knocked at the gate but her daughter’s boyfriend refused to open.

She climbed through the gate using a ladder and after storming into the house, she found her daughter’s lifeless body.

Some of her body parts had been chopped off.

It is suspected that the deceased lady’s boyfriend is a Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster).

He is suspected to have killed her over money rituals.

They have been dating for three years and traveling all over the world for lavish vacations.

The deceased lady was very popular on Instagram where she was being paid to promote brands. See her photos below.

