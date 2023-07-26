Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia, now claims that she has learned enough lessons, following her breakup with her baby daddy Blessing Lungaho.

The mother of two has been sending a series of hints that she is no longer dating the celebrity actor.

She started by claiming that her previous relationship involved men who had most of the shortcomings, including insecurity and immaturity.

“I’ve already met Mr. Player, Mr. Stupid, Mr. Idiot, Mr. Psycho, Mr. Cheap, Mr. Lazy, Mr. User, Mr. Know It All, Mr. Control Freak, and Mr. Stalker, Where the hell is Mr. Right?’’ she wrote.

After the viral post, Jackie now says she has learned better and will not ‘waste her time to build someone else, and to give them a name’, implying that Blessing Lungaho took advantage of her.

She also claimed that Kenyan men have been flooding her DM asking when she will announce officially that she is single.

She warned her potential suitors that she is wiser and not about to commit the same mistakes she made in the past.

