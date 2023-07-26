Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – American singer-songwriter and actress, Tori Kelly has been rushed to the hospital after shockingly collapsing while out on the town.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner was reportedly dining out with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday night when she suffered a medical emergency and lost conscious, sources told TMZ.

She was quickly taken to get medical care, and doctors are reportedly treating her for multiple blood clots around vital organs, which could be extremely serious.

According to the publication, Tori is still hospitalized as doctors work to break up the blood clots, and one source described her condition as ‘really serious.’

According to the publication’s sources, the songstress was dining when her heart suddenly began to beat abnormally fast.

After she made her friends aware of the problem, she reportedly passed out, with one source saying that she was ‘out for a while.’

Although it’s recommended to call 911 immediately as a medical emergency occurs, the sources claimed that Tori’s friends worried she wouldn’t get the proper care at a local downtown LA hospital.

Tori is reportedly being cared for now at the hospital’s intensive care unit, where doctors have located clots in her legs and lungs. She has reportedly been conscious at times during her ongoing hospitalization, but her condition and prognosis are unclear.

Kelly first gained prominence by appearing on American Idol’s ninth season in 2010.

Her most prominent commercial success has come with her 2015 debut album Unbreakable Smile, which spawned the singles Nobody Love, Should’ve Been Us and Hollow.

She has won two Grammys on five nominations, winning the awards in 2019 in for Never Alone, in the category of Best Gospel Performance/Song; and for Hiding Place, for Best Gospel Album.