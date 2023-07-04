Tuesday July 4, 2023 – Shakira and Gerard Piqué were allegedly in an open relationship before accusations of infidelity led to a bitter separation.

In June 2022, the former couple confirmed the end of their 11-year relationship, shortly after former FC Barcelona and Spain footballer Pique, 36, was accused of cheating on the 46-year-old singer.

Pique, who has since started a new relationship with model Clara Chia Marti, later refuted claims of an affair, insisting there was ‘no infidelity on his part’.

Spanish broadcaster José Antonio Avilés has since insisted the former couple had been in mutually acceptable open relationship for three years before their separation.

‘There is an agreement where “you do what you want and I do what I want”, but in the face of the media we are still a couple,’ Avilés said of their alleged agreement, according to El Nacional de Catalunya.

Claims of an open relationship are believed to have come from Piqué’s close circle of friends and family, with many said to be stunned by his former partner’s references to infidelity.

‘The footballer’s entourage was surprised by Shakira’s statement,’ Avilés added. ‘He has been annoyed to find out from the press.’

Elsewhere fellow journalist Pilar Vidal added: ‘Piqué does not want speculation that the reason for the breakup was infidelity.

‘He was surprised by the statement, because the one who takes the initiative is her.’

Shakira has since moved to Miami after being awarded full custody of their two children, Milan and Sasha, and has since been romantically linked to Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton.