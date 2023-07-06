Thursday July 6, 2023 – Puerto Rican pop star, Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are getting divorced.

The couple announced their divorce in a joint statement released on Thursday, July 6.

It read;

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The now-separated couple shares two young children, daughter Lucia and son Renn. Ricky also has two twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, both of whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent. All four kids were born via surrogates.

Ricky and Jwan first connected on Instagram in 2015 and six months later they began dating after meeting in London. They formally came out as partners on the red carpet at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala and got engaged that same year. Two years later, they tied the knot.