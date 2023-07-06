Thursday July 6, 2023 – American singer, Madonna is reportedly ‘weak and very tired’ in her recovery from a bacterial infection that led to her being hospitalized last week.

Insiders told TMZ that the 64-year-old pop superstar has been mostly bedridden as she remains ‘weak and very tired’ following the ordeal, which landed her in an intensive care unit.

The Vogue singer’s health crisis came ahead of her postponement of The Celebration Tour, an 84-date trek that was slated to kick off July 15 in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena.

Last week, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary said that ‘at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.’

Madonna had dealt with a fever for a month, insiders told the outlet, but kept things under wraps in hopes of keeping her tour intact.

The singer was not planning on jeopardizing her recovery to keep the show going, sources told US Weekly Wednesday, July 5.

‘Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible,’ sources said, ‘she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else.’

The insider said the singer ‘has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received’ since she was taken to a hospital June 24.

They added: ‘It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.’

The La Isla Bonita artist late last week went home after a several-day stay in the hospital and was ‘feeling better,’ a source close to the matter told AFP Thursday.

Her global, nearly sold-out tour is billed as paying homage to Madonna’s more than four-decade-long career.