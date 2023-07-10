Monday, July 10, 2023 – Pop Queen, Madonna has broken her silence after she was rushed to the ICU with an infection.

The songstress, 64, was reportedly found unconscious on June 28 and ‘revived with drug Narcan’ to combat septic shock before being rushed to ICU with a bacterial infection.

The pop icon revealed on Monday that she was on the road to recovery and said she planned to reschedule her Celebration Tour for later this year.

She also shared a glamorous new photo of herself at her NYC home as she thanked fans for their well-wishes.

Madonna wrote: ‘Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.

‘I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings.

‘My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

‘I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

‘My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you I’ll be back with you as soon as I can

‘My current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

‘I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.’

Madonna was given an injection of the drug Narcan – commonly used to reverse suspected drug overdoses – to combat acute septic shock before she was rushed to hospital, reported Radar Online.