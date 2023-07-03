Monday July 3, 2023 – American singer, Jason Derulo has come out to address the dangerous trend of fans throwing phones and other items at artists on stagewhile they’re performing.

While out promoting his new book — Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream — at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City, Derulo wondered why anyone would want to put a performer in danger by hurling objects at them.

‘You don’t get anything from that,’ Derulo told TMZ when asked about recent instances. ‘All you do is disrespect the artist. I’ve had it happen to be before as well.’

The singer said the increase in such instances started with fans hoping their favorite artists would use the device to snap a photo.

‘It’s like a real thing. People are throwing their phones,’ he reiterated, before demonstrating how he would dodge a flying device. ‘It’s like the Matrix; you’ve got to dodge these phones. It’s getting dangerous out here.’

Derulo did offer one example of a more safer way for fans to get a photo from their favorite stars.

‘If the artist comes to you really close, you can try to pass the phone; I get that,’ he said. ‘But launching your joint on to the stage is crazy.’

This comes after singer Bebe Rexha got hit in the face by a fan’s phone while in the middle of singing a song in mid-June. She fell to her knees in pain and ended up with a black eye and having to go to the hospital for some stitches.

Afterwards, Rexha, 33, would take to her Instagram page and reveal, ‘I’m good,’ alongside a photo of her giving a thumbs up with a noticeable black eye.

A 27-year-old New Jersey man was arrested and has since been charged with felony assault, according to Today.