Sunday July 8, 2023 – Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles has become a victim of burglary after her Los Angeles-area home was reportedly broken into recently.

According to TMZ, the 69-year-old entrepreneur lost $1 million in cash and jewelry after thieves took off with a safe.

Tina was made aware of the missing items on Wednesday morning July 5, after someone she knows stopped by the estate.

Sources told the outlet that the mother-of-two was out of town when the break-in occurred.

It’s unknown how the trespassers were able to enter the house and take off with the vault.

Law enforcement is investigating the burglary, searching for video footage and talking to neighbors for information.

It comes after this past spring Knowles called the police in April after hearing strange noises at the front of her property.

It turned out a man was there throwing rocks at her mailbox on Saturday, April 1, TMZ reported at the time.

The fashion designer shares the home with her husband Richard Lawson, 76.

According to the police report, the suspect ran away after officers arrived on the scene. But a helicopter hovering above was able to keep track of the man’s movements, and he was quickly captured and taken to jail.

The suspect was reportedly behaving erratically and was put on a psychiatric hold.