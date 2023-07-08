Saturday July 8, 2023 – Veteran musician, 2Face Idibia, has asked those who do not see him and his actress wife, Annie Idibia, as ‘couple goals’ to feel free to cancel them.

The singer stated this in a post shared on his Instagram page this evening while professing his eternal love for Annie.

‘And STILLLLLLL!! LYTID

#ONELOVERELIGION

#WARRIORS

Fuck what u heard.

Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals.

Make una enjoy una perfect lives.

We no fit vex for una May Allah guide and protect all of us As una”

Watch the video he shared below