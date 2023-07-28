Friday, July 28, 2023 -33-year-old Josephine Kache, a senior banker based in Dubai, was captured in a viral video seeking divine intervention from Pastor Ezekiel Odero after struggling to get a husband.

Speaking in an interview with NTV, the beautiful Taita lady said she decided to visit Pastor Ezekiel’s church in Mavueni after following his sermons online.

She felt he is a genuine man of God after watching his sermons on Youtube.

Josephine lamented that she is growing old and despite having a successful career, she has not managed to get a husband.

She has dated in the past but most of her relationships are short-lived, forcing her to seek divine intervention from Pastor Ezekiel. Watch video of her candid interview with NTV.

