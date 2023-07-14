Friday, July 14, 2023 – Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol has said he is ready to work with Governor James Orengo for the sake of peace and prosperity of the lakeside county.

Speaking on Friday after youths attacked his office on Thursday, Oduol who survived an impeachment late last month called for peace to prevail, saying he had nothing personal against anybody, including his boss.

“The attempts by the hired youths to block me from performing my constitutional functions at my office are regrettable and unfortunate,” Oduol said.

“I appeal for calm as I have nothing personal against anybody,”

Oduol called for a conducive environment to discharge his duties as obliged by the Constitution, adding that he will continue serving the people.

“I am ready to continue discharging my mandate as the deputy governor,” he said.

The youths stormed Odoul’s office on Thursday afternoon moments after he returned to the county for the first time since the Senate thwarted his impeachment last month.

