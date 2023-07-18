Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – A Twitter user has shared a shocking video of a militia group threatening to unleash terror on members of the Luo community in Jacaranda, ahead of anti-Government protests slated for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week.

The members of the militia group met at a pub in Eastlands where they were armed with pangas and machetes.

They were filmed taking an oath in their native Kikuyu language as they prepared to slaughter a goat.

They vowed to behead Luos in Jacaranda to send a message to Raila Odinga.

The militia group accused Raila Odinga of trying to destabilize the Government and vowed to revenge by attacking Luos.

They were later given Ksh 1,000 each after being armed with pangas.

The video comes amidst claims by Martha Karua that the Government has organized militia groups to cause chaos and attack innocent Kenyans during the peaceful demos organized by Azimio leaders to protest against the high cost of living.

GENOCIDE LOADING IN KENYA

Mungiki saying they will do what they did in Dandora Eons ago to Luos tommorow Wednesday around Jacaranda & they have to leave atleast 2 heads! Gachagua & Rutos names prominent@cbs_ke @RasnaWarah @DictatorWatch @UNHumanRights @thekhrc @paddyonyango @kot pic.twitter.com/zLIzecs34x — Governor Charles Ole Kabaiku (@CharlesKabaiku) July 18, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.