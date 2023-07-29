Saturday, July 29, 2023 – A rider working with Uber Eats was accosted by armed thugs and fatally shot while doing delivery to a residential estate in Nairobi.

In the footage, the rider is seen hooting to alert the clients after reaching his destination.

As he waits for the gate to be opened, two armed thugs posing as ordinary passersby accost him at gunpoint as soon as the gate is opened.

Shocked by the turn of events, the rider scampers for safety by running inside the residential house.

One of the thugs fires a bullet at the rider as the occupants scream to raise the alarm.

The ruthless thug tries to enter the house but he fails as the automated gate is quickly closed.

His accomplice also attempts to steal the bike but their robbery mission flops.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.