Sunday, July 23, 2023 – CCTV footage has emerged showing how cops stormed a business premise in Nyanza during the 3-day protests organized by Azimio and brutally assaulted a young man.

The man was not armed and despite the fact that he was not part of the protesters, the ruthless cops ganged up against him and beat him like a dog.

He tried to plead for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

According to a Twitter user, the young man suffered serious spine injury after being assaulted by the cops.

He is currently admitted in the hospital.

Watch the video.

