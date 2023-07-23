Sunday, July 23, 2023 – CCTV footage has emerged showing how cops stormed a business premise in Nyanza during the 3-day protests organized by Azimio and brutally assaulted a young man.
The man was not armed and despite the fact that he was not part of the protesters, the ruthless cops ganged up against him and beat him like a dog.
He tried to plead for mercy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.
According to a Twitter user, the young man suffered serious spine injury after being assaulted by the cops.
He is currently admitted in the hospital.
Watch the video.
