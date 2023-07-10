Monday, July 10, 2023 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has recommended that officers from the National Youth Service (NYS) be trained together with police officers.

IPOA also suggested that members of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and Kenya Prison Services (KPS) be given specialized skills during their training at National Police Service Training College in Kiganjo College.

According to the authority, the rationale behind this recommendation is to ensure synergy and operational preparedness among these agencies.

IPOA noted that by training together, these officers will be able to learn from each other’s expertise and develop a common understanding of how to respond to security threats.

“Further, special police officers drawn from other units including the KWS, KFS, Prisons, and NYS be trained together with the NPS on election preparedness to enhance operational synergy,”

IPOA stated. Further, IPOA noted that the joint training will enhance the knowledge and skills of the officers, and create a better understanding of each other’s roles and responsibilities, especially, when working on diverse security activities.

The authority also observed that there is a need for the government to restructure the training model so as to improve the ability of officers to respond to security threats in a manner that would be significant and help to improve the security of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST