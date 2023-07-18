Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – President William Ruto is not leaving anything to chance in a bid to stop Azimio demonstrations this Wednesday.

This is after he moved to punish Azimio Leaders, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Through his blogger and Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Ruto has launched a signature collection drive to stop Uhuru, Raila, and Kalonzo from receiving their pension benefits over their demos.

Itumbi shared a link to the initiative, titled baba tumechoka (we are tired), which invites Kenyans to append their signatures to deter the trio from continued engagement in mass action.

For one to participate in the initiative, they will be required to key in their details including their Identification Number, name, phone number, county, constituency, and ward names.

Further, they are required to include their digital signature before proceeding to the final stage where the user gives authorization to receive communication issuing the way forward.

The move is perceived as a counter to the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s signature collection drive which seeks to culminate into a referendum to impeach President William Ruto.

Titled Tumechoka, Raila indicated that the digital platform will coincide with the physical signature collection to complement other measures that the opposition seeks to air their grievances.

Raila has rallied his supporters to collect 15 million signatures to support the initiative of civil disobedience.

Further, the signature collection drive runs in tandem with Azimio’s mass action aimed at protesting against the current administration.

In his clarion call for civil disobedience, Raila called for a three-day maandamano to be held every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until the government cedes to their demands of lowering the cost of living and repealing the Finance Act, 2023.

The Kenya Kwanza regime has, however, not taken the plan kindly – with various political players pressuring the Treasury to reconsider the pension payment plans for the opposition bigwigs.

