Thursday, July 7, 2023 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance government has received a huge blow after police officers in Mombasa City joined Saba Saba demos organised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Friday.

In the trending video, police officers were seen in the company of Azimio supporters, who were shouting Ruto must go! – an indication that even ‘boys in blue’ could be tired of President William Ruto’s regime.

The Saba Saba demos gained momentum on Friday morning and several towns in Western Kenya, Coast, Eastern, and even Rift Valley took part in the demos.

Raila Odinga had asked Kenyans across the country to turn up for the demos to protest against the high cost of living and dictatorship by the President.

Here is the video of Kenyan Police officers participating in demos organised by Raila Odinga, who is regarded as the father of democracy in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST