Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Trade, Industry, and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is under siege.

This is after his own Gatundu South residents called him out for attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the larger Kenyatta family.

Kuria, who was speaking during Ndumo ya Mt Kenya entertainment event organized by gospel artiste Ngaruiya Junior at Gatundu Stadium last Sunday, is said to have hurled unprintable epithets at the former president and his family.

The CS is also reported to have warned the retired president against sabotaging President William Ruto’s government, asking the former Head of State to respect Ruto.

In his remarks, Kuria upheld that Uhuru must respect Ruto and accept that the latter fairly won elections saying he will continue to defend the current president’s administration as he used to defend Uhuru’s.

But his sentiments did not sit well with Gatundu South residents who have now told him off.

Led by a group of elderly men, women, and youth, the residents demanded that Kuria apologizes to the Kenyattas for the unsavory comments he made during the event.

They also asked Kuria to concentrate on working for Kenyans by using his powerful position to create jobs for the jobless and support local investments to grow instead of sustained attacks on the former Head of State.

Monica Njeri, a resident, told journalists that despite the hate by Kuria, Uhuru Kenyatta remains adorable to them owing to his composure and the social-economic developments he initiated in the constituency when he was president.

