Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has sparked an uproar after she supported President William Ruto’s move to impose the draconian Finance Act 23 on Kenyans.

Speaking during a celebration to mark the 247th anniversary of U.S. Independence at her residence along Kyuna Road, Whitman lauded the Finance Act 2023, noting that it was a gateway for American companies into the country.

He noted that contrary to the perception of many disgruntled Kenyans, among them Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, the Act had several elements that assured investors of a good investment climate.

The US Ambassador noted that the Act will enable the Kenyan economy to grow exponentially, a fact she explained had been overlooked by many.

Further, Whitman revealed that the Act would ensure the adoption of a transparent tax regime that would in turn ensure safety for investors.

Whitman highlighted the elimination of the one-third domestic equity which she noted had for a long time barred American companies like the Amazon Web Service from making inroads to Kenya.

“One of the most important elements of the Finance Act that has been overlooked is the changes that this administration made to the investment climate.”

“A few examples are the elimination of the one-third domestic equity rule which kept companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS) from coming into Kenya,” noted Whitman.

Another positive aspect of the Act, according to the Ambassador, was the removal of the export service Tax. She stated that American companies shied away from outsourcing labour from Kenya because of the tax.

Its removal, she noted, meant that consulting firms and other companies will rush to outsource labour from Kenya.

Whitman highlighted the removal of tax on unrealised gains especially for startups as one of the factors that would entice American investors into the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST