Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly flown out his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and his sister Nyokabi Kenyatta to Dubai ahead of Wednesday’s anti-government protests planned by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

According to State House blogger, Sam Terriz, Uhuru will fly this afternoon to Mombasa where he will stay at his house after it emerged that pro-government goons could raid his homes in Nairobi.

Sources said government-allied goons were planning to storm the Uhuru family home in Muthaiga Nairobi and along with Dennis Pritt in Nairobi on Wednesday in revenge for Azimio protests.

“Azimio Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta leaves for Mombasa this afternoon to implement the plan laid out by Raila Odinga.

“He leaves at 3 pm today. Following a plan by Nairobi residents to visit the home of the mother of the Maandamano sponsor – she left for Dubai accompanied by her sister, Nyokabi. It is so DECLASSIFIED!” Terriz wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.