Monday, July 31, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala may have exposed President William Ruto’s soft underbelly.

This is after he inadvertently revealed Ruto’s weakness amid pressure from Raila Odinga’s Azimio to lower the cost of living.

Addressing stakeholders during the ICT Ministry’s launch of One Years Status Report at Serena Hotel on Monday, Malala said the absence of a government spokesperson has dealt a huge blow to the Kenya Kwanza Government.

According to Malala, Ruto’s government has done a lot but the messaging has not been properly done.

He said the lack of a government spokesperson to articulate the issue has been the biggest blow in President William Ruto’s government.

“The issue of dissemination of information regarding government policy and development project; Bwana CS there has been a gap in communicating what the government is doing.

“We have a lot of projects that the government is doing that has impacted positively the society but the communication has been missing,” Malala said.

“I think it is a result of you not taking that role of disseminating information not only in your ministry but also in other ministries.

“Bwana CS, I would like to urge you to expedite the recruitment of a government spokesperson because we don’t have one who will be disseminating that information to the masses.”

His sentiments were echoed by ICT CS Eliud Owalo, who indicated that the recruitment of a Spokesperson is at its tail end.

Owalo said the exercise is being undertaken by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“I wish to report that in the next two weeks, we should be able to have a capable and meticulous person to do the work,” he said.

