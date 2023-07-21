Friday, July 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has hailed police officers for ruthlessly dealing with Raila Odinga and his Azimio demonstrators.

Speaking at a roadside address in Isiolo yesterday, Ruto praised police officers for their role in maintaining peace during the Azimio’s anti-government protests.

He noted that police officers were steadfast in protecting the lives and property of Kenyans, even as the protesters engaged in fierce running battles with anti-riot police officers.

“I want to congratulate our police for being bold and ensuring that there is peace and ensuring that action is taken on all offenders so that we ensure that there is peace in Kenya and people’s property is protected,” he said.

“Kenya is the only place we call home and we must protect it by all means,” he added.

This comes even as police have been condemned by Kenyans and the international community for using excessive force and killing innocent demonstrators.

At the same time, Ruto condemned those who engaged in the vandalization of property across the nation, asserting that any sabotage of the nation’s healing economy will not be condoned.

“The people of Kenya do not want violence, chaos, anarchy, or destruction of property and businesses.

“The people of Kenya have said we are a democratic country, we respect the votes of ordinary citizens and when the people of Kenya have spoken it is like God has spoken,” he said.

“There is no way we are going to change what our democracy stands for and what our country stands for.

“All of us must protect our country and every Kenyan has said that we cannot sabotage our economy using violence.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST