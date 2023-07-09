Sunday, July 9, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro has dismissed claims that he bribed Azimio MPs to pass the draconian Finance Bill 2023.

This is even as he sensationally claimed that he was the one who bribed Raila Odinga’s allies to vote in favour of President William Ruto’s Bill because the government doesn’t lose.

However, speaking at Calib Secondary School in West Pokot County yesterday, Osoro stated that he was misquoted and the only thing he did was buy soup for Azimio MPs at the Parliament canteen.

“Mimi ndio nasimamia catering ya wabunge wote kule bungeni na nilisema tu niliita wabunge wa opposition nikanunua soup ya malenge na tukakunywa na wao. Sasa nyinyi mlienda mkageuza mkasema nilimaanisha pesa,” said Osoro.

The South Mugirango MP went on to state that the Kenya Kwanza coalition won free and fair in the voting of the Bill in the National Assembly.

“The government did not use even a shilling to convince the Opposition MPs.

“They missed the voting. People should stop tainting the names of MPs and the government,” he added.

Osoro on Thursday revealed that he used several ways to make sure the Bill passed through the National Assembly.

He stated that he sent some Azimio MPs abroad while others faked illness to miss the voting session.

“I had to look for ways to get the Finance Bill through, I had to manipulate systems and look for soup.

“I conspired with the Azimio MPs and got some of them to absent themselves from the house by going abroad so that I could get the numbers.

“Others claimed that they were sick and were in hospital,” he claimed.

