Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has reversed President William Ruto’s order to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

This follows increased terror attacks in the country which has forced Kindiki to postpone the reopening of the border.

The CS gave the directive when he paid a visit to Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel stationed in Mandera, Garissa, and Wajir.

According to an official from the Ministry of Interior, the decision to postpone reopening the border was arrived at primarily to give the Kenyan Government room to review security operations and assess its preparedness to deal with terror threats from the Al Shabaab militia.

“We need to streamline issues touching on our security before we open. We need a good review of the entire thing,” he stated without revealing the new timelines when the borders would be reopened.

Ruto had initially ordered the gradual reopening of the border within 90 days.

In June, a group of armed goons raided the Salama-Kibaoni region in Lamu County, burning down two houses and torturing five people to death.

Three other people, including police officers were also killed after al Shabaab militia ambushed them along Banisa-Rhamu road in Mandera the same month. Five others sustained injuries.

