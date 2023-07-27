Thursday, July 27, 2023 – President William Ruto kept his friends in the dark over Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s secret visit to Kenya two weeks ago.

This was revealed by State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed. Addressing the media yesterday, Hussein distanced the government from Suluhu’s alleged visit to the country to mediate over the impasse between Azimio’s Raila Odinga and Ruto.

He noted that Raila Odinga was better placed to share the details of the visit or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which handles foreign or State visits.

Efforts to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were futile as calls and texts went unanswered.

“I can neither confirm nor deny the claims. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is best placed to answer whether a president came into the country or not.

“I direct you also to the source of the claims who is Raila,” he stated.

This comes even as Raila indicated that it is Ruto himself who invited Suluhu to the country to mediate between the Opposition and the government but was kept waiting for 2 days and the meeting never took place.

He claimed that Suluhu had fortuitously attempted to broker a truce between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio camps but the government frustrated her efforts as she was kept waiting for days before returning to her country.

