Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga is reportedly ailing.

According to Dennis Itumbi, Raila is battling heart disease.

He was advised by his cardiologist to take 3-day bed rest.

Itumbi claims that Raila has been secretly visiting Nairobi Hospital for treatment.

“Quick recoveryRailaOdinga.Take the 3 day Bed rest recommended by your cardiologist.

However ukitaka teargas, pia ni sawa.

Meanwhile Nairobi Hospital, Landmark Plaza and that location in Westlands where you’ve been,’’ Itumbi wrote on his Twitter account.

This new development comes amid weekly anti-Government demos that Raila is currently leading to protest the high cost of living. The Kenyan DAILY POST.