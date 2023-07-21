Friday, July 21, 2023 – National Assembly Minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi has revealed that the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader has been under house arrest since Tuesday evening.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Wandayi who is also Ugunja Member of Parliament, said Kalonzo was a no-show during the Azimio demos on Wednesday and Thursday because they were detained by police at their homes.

The lawmaker went on to claim this is a witchhunt by the state against opposition leaders over ongoing Azimio demos.

Wandayi’s claims came hours after Kalonzo met ambassadors from European Union and the United States who begged him to urge former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop the ongoing anti-government protests against President Ruto’s regime.

The ambassadors further urged Ruto to engage in a constructive dialogue with Raila Odinga and end the protests.

