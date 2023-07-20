Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Pressure is mounting on President William Ruto as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s demonstrations against his government over the high cost of living continue.

This is after Catholic Bishops joined Azimio protests, asking Ruto to repeal the Finance Act 2023, as a means to stem the political impasse in the country.

Speaking in Karen, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), led by Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, further pleaded with anti-government demonstrators not to engage in violence.

Mombasa Archbishop Kivuva Musonde further called for dialogue between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

“The high cost of living has created a burden on individuals and families making it difficult for them to meet their basic needs and maintain a decent standard of living,” Bishop Muheria said.

“Within this background, the recently enacted Finance Act places an unsustainable burden on already distressed citizens especially those within the low-income bracket,” he added.

In a passionate appeal to the president, he remarked, “We, therefore, ask the President to repeal the Finance Act and institute a process that will achieve the same goal within the current economic context.”

Muheria noted that the high cost of living was the major factor driving Kenyans to take to the streets since they did not have any other avenue to air their grievances.

“We realize that many are struggling to afford essential goods and services, secure stable employment and are facing financial hardship,” he added.

On his part, Musonde urged Kenyans to engage in peaceful demonstrations.

The Mombasa Archbishop further urged protestors to air their grievances and concerns without causing harm to themselves and others.

“We are calling for the leaders and the country to embrace non-violent ways to demand our needs.”

“We condemn what we have seen as simmering ethnic-based violence spotted in parts of our country,” he added.

Musonde made a passionate appeal to Raila and Ruto to embrace dialogue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST