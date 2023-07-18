Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has raised the alarm after a trailer was reportedly pictured ferrying arms from Uganda.

The vocal MP, who is a close confidant of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, claimed that the trailer was being escorted by the Ugandan Armed Forces.

They further claimed that the occupants of the trailer refused it to be scanned at the border, alleging it was empty.

He called upon Kenyan security organs to carry out thorough investigations, adding that the firearms are suspected to have been handed over to the Kenyan GSU.

This comes ahead of the three-day anti-Government protests slated for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

