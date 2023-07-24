Monday, July 24, 2023 – A lady lost her life while undergoing treatment in hospital after she was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in a supermarket.

According to sources, the deceased lady’s boyfriend called her and requested a meet-up.

He took her to a supermarket for shopping after she honoured the invitation.

Unfortunately, he had other evil plans.

CCTV footage of the tragic incident shows the young man pulling out a knife and stabbing the lady in the supermarket.

She tries to flee but he follows after her while still armed with the knife and stabs her multiple times as other shoppers try to intervene to save her life.

The ruthless man later tried to commit suicide by taking poison but he miraculously survived.

He is expected to be arraigned in court to face murder charges.

Watch CCTV footage of the tragic incident.

Its sad, this dude called the girl to take her for shopping but because it's her ex, he had other plans.

The guy took poison but he's still alive. The girl died just yesterday unfortunately!!pic.twitter.com/u2q1REB30c — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) July 23, 2023

