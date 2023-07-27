Thursday, July 27, 2023 – The late Demathew’s second wife, Caroline, claims that her co-wife Sarafina disinherited her after their husband died in 2019 through a grisly road accident along Thika Road.

Taking to social media, Caroline said that after Demathew died, she was taken for a ride by Sarafina.

Safarina made her believe that all will be well and even promised to take care of her while addressing mourners during the burial that was attended by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, his then-deputy William Ruto and a host of other politicians.

However, she was thrown under the bus.

Caroline went to court and filed a suit demanding to get a share of her late husband’s wealth.

However, the case was dismissed.

“I went to the court and filed a civil case demanding to get a share of my late husband’s wealth.

“However, the case was dismissed and I felt so disappointed,’’ she wrote.

Caroline said she is yet to accept that she lost the case since the ruling caught her by surprise.

The mother of two advised women to stop depending on their husbands’ wealth and work hard for their own money.

Below is a screenshot of Caroline’s post expressing her woes.

