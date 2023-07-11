Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Brenda Kangai, the lady who was shot and killed by her police husband in Siaya, had never had any other boyfriend by the time she was meeting her killer husband, constable Michael Kyallo.

According to Brenda’s mother, the two met while still in high during the music festivals and fell in love with each other.

“I raised my children in a Christian manner and she always told me she would bring the man she loves home.

“They later got married,” she said.

“Brenda and Kyallo got their first baby while she was still a student at Kaimosi Teacher Training College and I stayed with their baby until they took him two years ago,” the grieving mum added.

Brenda was shot by her husband on July 7 after a domestic dispute before he turned the gun on himself.

She was rescued and taken to Bondo Sub-County Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

The police officer had been deployed for the day’s court orderly duties and issued an AK 47 rifle.

They are survived by their two children who are aged six and one.

