Monday, July 3, 2023 – President William Ruto said his government struck a deal with Credit Reference Bureaus(CRB) that removed over 7 million Kenyans from the blacklist.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Molo, Nakuru County, President Ruto said he had surpassed his pre-election pledge of ensuring at least 4 million Kenyans are removed from the CRB blacklist.

Ruto said he had kept his word to deepen financial inclusion for all Kenyans regardless of social standing.

The head of state further urged those who have been removed from the blacklist to take advantage of the hustler fund to access credit services.

He also praised the residents of Nakuru County, who have borrowed 1.8 billion shillings from the Hustler Fund and registered the highest repayment rate of 73 percent.

Most Kenyans who have confirmed their blacklisted status have disputed President William Ruto’s announcement that 7 million of them are now off the hook.

The question remains, who is feeding the President with wrong numbers so that he appears as a liar?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.