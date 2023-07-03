Monday, July 3, 2023 – The Senate Health Committee has begun a probe into the alleged loss of public money at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) through dubious claims by benefactor health facilities across the country.

This follows a public outcry that some health facilities are colluding with NHIF officials to siphon funds by inflating the bills for the patients using the NHIF insurance covers.

Already, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has ordered a comprehensive lifestyle audit to be conducted on NHIF staff to ensure transparency and accountability within the organization.

In the probe being conducted by the Senate Health Committee, whistleblowers are expected to provide detailed information on the cartels involved in the alleged corrupt practices at NHIF.

Nominated Senator, Esther Okenyuri, now wants the committee chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago to shed light on reports of collusion with NHIF staff and directors of such facilities.

In a statement sought on the floor of the House, Senator Okenyuri wants the committee to state measures put in place to recover public funds lost in collisions between employees of the Fund and directors of health facilities.

“I seek a statement from the Standing Committee on Health on the abnormal rise in the accreditation of new clinics and health facilities across the country by the Board of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) after the rollout of the Universal Health Coverage programme,” Okenyuri said.

