Monday, July 24, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s office was raided by unknown people last Friday.

This was confirmed by the veteran activist himself, who revealed that the unknown individuals ransacked the office and made away with computers, crucial documents, and other electronics.

He stated that despite reporting the matter to the police, no action has been taken and law enforcement is yet to find any leads.

“I reported the incident on Saturday, July 22, but yet nothing has been done,” a distraught Omtatah remarked, noting it was his Busia office at Korinda that was targeted.

The Senator has in recent days criticised President William Ruto’s government over some policy positions, including filing a petition challenging the legality of the Finance Act 2023.

The Act has since been suspended by the courts, saving Kenyans from tax hikes that would have seen employees’ payslips shrink and buyers spend more on some commodities.

Whether the raid was linked to his stand on Finance Act or recent policy positions on government actions could not be independently established.

The first-term senator did not reveal the contents of computers and other electronics that were picked from the office, but it is likely that they contain files and communications on his work as a legislator and human rights activist.

The break-in comes at a time when the Kenyan government has been put on the spot for a perceived clampdown on key opposition figures and people seen as going against the State’s will.

Omtatah recently told the public that he was offered up to Sh200 million as a bribe to withdraw the petition against the Finance Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.