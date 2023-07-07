Friday, July 7, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has commended Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for defying President William Ruto’s directive and postponing the re-opening of the Kenya-Somalia border.

In a statement yesterday, Cherargei stated that the Somalia border has increased recent terror attacks in the country that have resulted in the loss of lives.

“Congratulations CS Interior Kindiki for closing the Somalia border over increased terror attacks in Northern Kenya and Lamu resulting in loss of lives and property,” said Cherargei.

The Nandi Senator asked CS Kindiki to deal with the financiers, planners, sympathizers, and coordinators of terror attacks in the country.

He further asked President William Ruto to compensate the families that lost their loved ones during terror attacks as well as those who have lost property.

“The government should compensate lives and property loss through terrorism acts,” he added.

On Wednesday, CS Kindiki announced that the re-opening of the Kenya-Somalia border will be delayed due to the recent rise of terror attacks and cross-border crimes.

“The Government will delay the planned phased-out reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border points to facilitate comprehensive and conclusive handling of the recent wave of terror attacks and cross-border crime,” Kindiki stated.

This comes even as Ruto ordered the reopening of the border in three phases within 90 days.

The Mandera-Bulhawa border point was to be the first point to be re-opened followed by the Liboi-Harahar-Dobley border point and then the Kiunga-Ras Kamboni border point in Lamu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.