Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – The senators have congratulated Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir for clearing pending bills incurred by the coastal county in the last financial year.

The governor disclosed on Tuesday that Mombasa has no pending bill by the beginning of the fiscal year 2023/24.

“Mombasa is proud to close this financial year without any pending bills arising since we took office,” Nasir told the Senate Public Account Committee.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and Nyandarua’s Robert Methu hailed the milestone.

The members lauded Governor Nassir for the “financial prudence currently observed in the management of the county’s financial affairs.”

Senators urged the county to improve revenue collection in the “professional and transparent manner” they have employed.

They assured the county chief and his administration “that they shall play their part in safeguarding devolution as it was envisioned in the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.”

“We want a situation where counties can independently manage devolved functions,” Dullo said.

