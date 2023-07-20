Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, was conspicuously missing during the Wednesday anti-government protests organized by the opposition coalition.

Raila, Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka went missing on a day when six Azimio protestors paid the ultimate price.

The whereabouts of Raila Odinga spread like bushfire, with some suggesting that he has been arrested and others claiming he has been detained at his home.

However, according to controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, Raila went into hiding at the home of businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

Miguna, who described Raila Odinga as a ‘conman’ and a ‘coward’, said the former premier was hiding in Wanjigi’s bunker where he was watching all the news of the protests.

“Conman @RailaOdingais hiding in @JimiWanjigi’s bunker while gullible unemployed youth he incited to violence are either in custody, nursing wounds or dead.

“The conman is the worst coward North of Limpopo and South of the Sahara Desert,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday evening.

