Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged the Opposition led by Raila Odinga to stop the ongoing mass protests to eject President William Ruto from office.

Raila has been organizing mass protests claiming that Ruto is illegitimately in office and he didn’t win the last year’s presidential election.

However, speaking on Sunday, Mudavadi said Raila Odinga and his coterie should shelf mass protests since Uhuru, who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman, recognizes Ruto as duly elected President of Kenya.

Mudavadi said he had held several conversations with the former Head of state who told him he handed power peacefully because Ruto was the winner of the hotly contested presidential election.

“If they think they can change anything now, then they are totally wrong. I have been with Uhuru in peacekeeping mission engagements in Abuja and Bujumbura.

“He said he handed power and all the legal instruments peacefully. So, our friends should stop wasting time in protests,” Mudavadi said.

