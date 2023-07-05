Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – A man went to a business premises dressed in a kanzu and pretended to be an ordinary customer, but his intention was to steal.

In the footage shared on social media, the petty thief is seen asking for a price of a stripped pair of shorts that was on display.

He pretended that he was negotiating for the price and as he was engaging the shopper in a conversation, he picked up a phone that was placed on the shelf and fled.

Little did he know that he was captured on CCTV.

Watch the video.

