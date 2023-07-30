Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed what President William Ruto told his Tanzania counterpart, Samia Suluhu when she came to Kenya to solve the current political crisis between the government and the opposition.

Suluhu had been invited by Ruto and Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and according to sources, she had booked a luxurious hotel in Mt Kenya region.

Raila who spoke with one of Tanzania’s TV stations, said he went to meet Suluhu and they started waiting for Ruto.

Raila said after waiting for hours, Ruto phoned Suluhu and urged her that he couldn’t make it to the meeting and he was very angry.

“Tulikaa na Mama pale mpaka usiku. Usiku Ruto akampigia simu akamwambia ati hawezikuja. Ati ako na hazira sijui nini… (We sat there with Mama Suluhu until nighttime.

“At night Ruto called her and told her that he could not come.

“That he was annoyed and so on…),” Raila claimed.

The opposition leader said that it was a big embarrassment that Ruto could invite a whole president into the country and fail to meet her.

“Ilikuwa ni aibu sana Mama, President wa nchi jirani kuja hapa na anakosa kukutana na yeye (It was a very big embarrassment that Mama, the president of a neighbouring country came here and he failed to meet her),” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST