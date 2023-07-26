Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is planning to cause anarchy on Wednesday.

This was revealed by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah, who accused Azimio of planning to cause chaos on Wednesday after calling off anti-government protests.

Speaking yesterday at the UDA headquarters in Nairobi, Malalah alleged that the Opposition is planning to cause chaos while holding vigil for protestors who died during the nationwide protests.

He urged the Opposition leaders to instead visit the families of those who lost their lives at their homes or to hold a church service.

“If you want to mourn those who passed away, we have many ways to do it; you can go to church and pray for their families or visit their homes.

“To say that you want to light candles at night and hold a night vigil, you are planning to cause chaos.

“We are aware of your plan and the government will ensure the safety of all citizens is maintained,” Malalah pointed out.

The Azimio coalition on Monday called off the demonstrations that were slated for Wednesday this week.

Azimio noted that rather than holding peaceful protests, they would hold solidarity parades and vigils for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.

